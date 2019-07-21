TYLER — TxDOT is planning another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District. The district’s summer seal coat operations are in full swing. Monday, crews will be hitting FM 2204 from FM 2276 east to SH 322 in Gregg County. Tuesday and Wednesday it’s SH 42 from the Gregg County line south to FM 918 in New London. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention when traveling through these and all work zones. Check https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/041-2019.html for a complete rundown of work throughout the district.