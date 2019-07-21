TYLER — The Legacy Trails opening will be made official Monday at 6 p.m. You’re invited to join the City of Tyler, TxDOT, and others to celebrate the addition of more than four miles of newly paved hike, bike, and walking trails. According to a news release, the festivities include an inaugural walk, bike, or run on the new trail with the Tyler Police Department’s bike team. You can also cool off with a snow cone from Tropical Sno East TX. A short ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a walk, bike, or run of your choice. It all happens at the Legacy Trails Trailhead at Old Jacksonville Highway and Three Lakes Parkway. Officials encourage you to “Bring your family, friends and sneakers!”