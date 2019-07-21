Today is Sunday July 21, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Legacy Trails Grand Opening Slated for Monday

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2019 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Legacy Trails opening will be made official Monday at 6 p.m. You’re invited to join the City of Tyler, TxDOT, and others to celebrate the addition of more than four miles of newly paved hike, bike, and walking trails. According to a news release, the festivities include an inaugural walk, bike, or run on the new trail with the Tyler Police Department’s bike team. You can also cool off with a snow cone from Tropical Sno East TX. A short ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a walk, bike, or run of your choice. It all happens at the Legacy Trails Trailhead at Old Jacksonville Highway and Three Lakes Parkway. Officials encourage you to “Bring your family, friends and sneakers!”

Legacy Trails Grand Opening Slated for Monday

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2019 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Legacy Trails opening will be made official Monday at 6 p.m. You’re invited to join the City of Tyler, TxDOT, and others to celebrate the addition of more than four miles of newly paved hike, bike, and walking trails. According to a news release, the festivities include an inaugural walk, bike, or run on the new trail with the Tyler Police Department’s bike team. You can also cool off with a snow cone from Tropical Sno East TX. A short ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a walk, bike, or run of your choice. It all happens at the Legacy Trails Trailhead at Old Jacksonville Highway and Three Lakes Parkway. Officials encourage you to “Bring your family, friends and sneakers!”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement