Tom Brady faces backlash for jumping off cliff with 6-year-old daughter

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 6:44 am

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- New England Patriots star Tom Brady is soaking up family time this offseason, but he's not immune from critics chiming in on his performance off the football field as a parent.



Over the weekend, Brady shared a video on Instagram from his vacation in Costa Rica, showing him leaping off a rock formation with his youngest daughter.



The father of three had been on the edge of the small cliff and waterfall above a natural pool where other people were seen swimming below. He joined hands with his daughter Vivian, 6, asked, "Are you ready?" counted to three, yelled "go" and the pair jumped into the water.



Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson replied to the video, "You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father - but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus," he wrote, followed by the crying laughing and clapping emojis.



Rapper Sean Combs, aka Diddy, also commented with the crying laughing emoji.



Other social media followers were quick to add their thoughts in the comments, shocked at what they perceived as "irresponsible" behavior.



"Not the smartest move," one commenter said. "She could have been hurt. Next time wait to make sure she's jumping too."



Another user took to Twitter and called on the NFL to look into his actions as punishable.



The six-time Super Bowl champ previously jumped off a higher cliff in 2015, after which he tweeted, "Never doing that again!"



It is unclear how high the rock face was or where in Costa Rica this weekend's jump took place.



Brady has not commented further.

