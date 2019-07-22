Today is Monday July 22, 2019
Democrat Wendy Davis of Texas Running for Congress in 2020

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 8:37 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Democrat Wendy Davis announced Monday that she will run for Congress in 2020, five years after badly losing a run for governor that was propelled by her 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the state Capitol. Davis will challenge freshman Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who made headlines in May for single-handedly blocking $19 billion in disaster aid over protests that it didn’t include money to address the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The spending bill ultimately passed, but not before Roy’s delay frustrated lawmakers on both sides. Davis, 56, has spent the last few years running an Austin-based nonprofit focused on gender equality called Deeds Not Words.

