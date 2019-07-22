Today is Monday July 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Florida deputy killed in car crash while responding to domestic dispute

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 8:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MattGush/iStock(MIAMI) -- A Florida sheriff's department is mourning one of its deputies who was killed in a car crash as he was responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The Broward sheriff's deputy was heading to the call around 3 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a pickup truck, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A second deputy who had been following in a separate car witnessed the crash and immediately called for help, officials said.

The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, died at a hospital. He was on the force for a little over a year, officials said, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG-TV.

The pickup truck driver was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

"Our hearts are heavy," sheriff's officials tweeted. "We ask for thoughts and prayers."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Florida deputy killed in car crash while responding to domestic dispute

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 8:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MattGush/iStock(MIAMI) -- A Florida sheriff's department is mourning one of its deputies who was killed in a car crash as he was responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The Broward sheriff's deputy was heading to the call around 3 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a pickup truck, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A second deputy who had been following in a separate car witnessed the crash and immediately called for help, officials said.

The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, died at a hospital. He was on the force for a little over a year, officials said, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG-TV.

The pickup truck driver was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

"Our hearts are heavy," sheriff's officials tweeted. "We ask for thoughts and prayers."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement