EAST TX — A multi-county raid happened over the weekend. The investigation involved 13 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshal’s Service. According to our news partner KETK, Charges included engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering, possession of gambling devices, and operating a gambling establishment. Units from Gregg County and Smith County were among those involved in the operation. Over $70,000, four guns, and a stolen vehicle were seized in the bust.