Today is Monday July 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Multi-County Bust in East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 12:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EAST TX — A multi-county raid happened over the weekend. The investigation involved 13 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshal’s Service. According to our news partner KETK, Charges included engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering, possession of gambling devices, and operating a gambling establishment. Units from Gregg County and Smith County were among those involved in the operation. Over $70,000, four guns, and a stolen vehicle were seized in the bust.

Multi-County Bust in East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 12:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EAST TX — A multi-county raid happened over the weekend. The investigation involved 13 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshal’s Service. According to our news partner KETK, Charges included engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering, possession of gambling devices, and operating a gambling establishment. Units from Gregg County and Smith County were among those involved in the operation. Over $70,000, four guns, and a stolen vehicle were seized in the bust.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement