WINNSBORO — An escaped inmate has the Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for Alvin Elliot. Elliot 25, was last seen near Winnsboro and appears to have walked off of a work site. He was last seen near CR 4400 at 8:15 a.m.on Monday. Elliot is 6 feet tall and weighs 277 pounds. He was last seen wearing standard-issue prison whites. He is a probationer assigned to the Johnston Unit as a condition of his parole. If you see him contact local law enforcement.