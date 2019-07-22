TYLER — Jeff Hassett recently joined Tyler Junior College as chief information officer, overseeing TJC’s Office of Technology Services. Hassett has more than 25 years of experience in the information technology field, including private sector experience in finance, manufacturing, insurance and healthcare industries as well as higher education for both private and public institutions. He previously served at Brigham Young University – Idaho, where he held roles of deputy CIO, chief information security officer and managing director of IT operations.