Today is Monday July 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hassett Named TJC Chief Information Officer

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 2:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Jeff Hassett recently joined Tyler Junior College as chief information officer, overseeing TJC’s Office of Technology Services. Hassett has more than 25 years of experience in the information technology field, including private sector experience in finance, manufacturing, insurance and healthcare industries as well as higher education for both private and public institutions. He previously served at Brigham Young University – Idaho, where he held roles of deputy CIO, chief information security officer and managing director of IT operations.

Hassett Named TJC Chief Information Officer

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 2:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Jeff Hassett recently joined Tyler Junior College as chief information officer, overseeing TJC’s Office of Technology Services. Hassett has more than 25 years of experience in the information technology field, including private sector experience in finance, manufacturing, insurance and healthcare industries as well as higher education for both private and public institutions. He previously served at Brigham Young University – Idaho, where he held roles of deputy CIO, chief information security officer and managing director of IT operations.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement