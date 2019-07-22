Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame finally de-throned Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, and in a post on Twitter, James Cameron officially passed the crown.

According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic’s final tally stands at almost $2.8 billion; this weekend, at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced Endgame had surpassed Avatar by a narrow margin.

Cameron posted a picture that shows Iron Man surrounded by floating sprites from Avatar’s alien planet, Pandora. The picture features — in the language of his blue-skinned alien heroes the Na’vi — a greeting that translates to “I see you, Marvel.”

In English, the picture also features the legend: “Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box-office king.”

In response, Endgame‘s directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to Instagram to thank Cameron. They posted a shot from his first hit, 1984’s Terminator, along with their silhouettes, as if they were in their movie seats, saying in tandem, “Holy sh**!” They said of Cameron, “[Y]ou’re a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible.” They continued, “We can’t wait to see where you take us next…” perhaps referring to the *four* Avatar sequels on which Cameron is working.

Back in May, Cameron congratulated Marvel Studios when Endgame sailed past Cameron’s Oscar-winning film Titanic, which at the time was the second-highest grossing film of all time. With $2.1 billion in the bank, it’s now number three.

