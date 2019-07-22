Today is Monday July 22, 2019
Thousands of Veterans Will Benefit from CampV

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2019 at 3:34 pm
TYLER — A new center is in the works that will offer resources to thousands of Veterans throughout East Texas. CampV, a space covering 20 acres in Tyler, has a grand opening set for Veterans Day 2019. According to our news partner KETK, over 300,000 active military members, veterans and their families call East Texas home. CampV will integrate military and civilian resources into a centralized location. CampV is asking for help from the community. You can find out more info about how you can volunteer or donate click the link http://campvtyler.com/.

