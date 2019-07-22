TYLER — An early morning robbery on Monday has Tyler police looking for 2 men. The clerk at the Murphy U.S.A. on South Town describes the suspects as 2 black males who had their faces covered. She says they entered the store with a hammer and crow bar. While one suspect went to the ATM the other got her away from the counter and put her on the ground. The two are described as forcing entry into the ATM. The suspects obtained the cash and fled the store on foot. Investigators were told by Murphy USA officials this is similar to what had occurred in Lufkin and Houston on other dates. If you have any information you are urged to contact Tyler police.