TYLER — The creation of the Bergfeld Park Improvement Project began in March 2013. On Tuesday evening the splash pad takes center stage. The Bergfeld Park “Splasher” has its grand opening at 6:30 p.m. The original fountain opened in 1970. One of the upgrades is sensors that detect motion and activate water to shoot into the air. The dolphin in the pad has been restored, and signage and landscaping along South Broadway Avenue have all been improved in this phase. Tyler Parks and Recreation officials say they wanted to continue to provide an area where families can stay cool and enjoy time outdoors over summer. Tonight’s festivities are open to the public.