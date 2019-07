AUSTIN — The state is now expanding mental health services to help people in rural areas, including East Texas. Texas Health and Human Services is adding 13 new sites to help people experiencing early onset psychosis. This includes symptoms like hallucinations, delusions and confused thinking. Some of the locations are in North East, and South Texas. The East Texas sites are Tyler’s Andrews Center and Community Healthcore in Longview.You can learn more about the services by calling 2-1-1.