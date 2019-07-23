Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage(LONDON) — The stuntman who was seriously injured on the U.K. set of Fast & Furious 9 has been identified.

The Hollywood Reporter says Joe Watts is “in an induced coma,” after suffering a “severe” head injury in a “major fall,” according to his fiancee.

Watts was airlifted from Leavesden Studios, where the accident occurred, for treatment.

The British athlete, gymnast and stuntman is a veteran of many high profile projects, including Game of Thrones, and the movies Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Ready Player One, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

He recently completed work on Angel Has Fallen, the upcoming third Fallen film starring Gerard Butler.

