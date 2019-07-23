Today is Tuesday July 23, 2019
Man Indicted in Death of Baby Left in Hot Day Care Bus

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2019 at 12:53 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a former bus driver for the death last year of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care. Maurice Mitchell was arrested Tuesday after being indicted last week on a charge of injury to a child by recklessly causing serious bodily injury or death. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Raymond Pryer Jr. died July 19, 2018, after being left in a bus for more than three hours following a field trip. Authorities say the van’s interior temperature climbed to 113 degrees. Prosecutors allege the 62-year-old Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm, used to ensure young passengers weren’t left behind, without first performing a visual inspection. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Mitchell.

HOUSTON (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a former bus driver for the death last year of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care. Maurice Mitchell was arrested Tuesday after being indicted last week on a charge of injury to a child by recklessly causing serious bodily injury or death. The Harris County District Attorney's Office says Raymond Pryer Jr. died July 19, 2018, after being left in a bus for more than three hours following a field trip. Authorities say the van's interior temperature climbed to 113 degrees. Prosecutors allege the 62-year-old Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm, used to ensure young passengers weren't left behind, without first performing a visual inspection. Court records didn't list an attorney for Mitchell.

