KILGORE – D.P.S. Troopers responded to a report of a single engine airplane emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon. The plane landed on Hwy 31 and Hwy 259 in Gregg County. During a preliminary investigation into the incident, the pilot advised that he began experiencing engine issues over Interstate 20 and had to land on Highway 259 in Kilgore. He was able to taxi into the parking lot of the Executive Inn of Highway 259. The FAA has been notified of the incident and the plane will be towed to the East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County. No injuries have been reported.