In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Haddish announced that she will bring Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — a series that will feature six comedians hand-picked by Haddish — to Netflix on August 13.

In the spirited video, Haddish shares the news and introduces the six featured comics that will be highlighted on her series.

Those comedians include 50 Shades of Black star Chaunté Wayans, April Macie from Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy, The Last O.G.’s Tracey Ashley, Last Comic Standing’s Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe from Def Comedy Jam and, BET’s Comicview’s Marlo Williams.

“I am super excited about They Ready. Make sure you check it out,” Haddish captions her video. “August 13 only on Netflix @netflixisajoke.”

The series, produced by The Kitchen co-star, with Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz, will launch as six 30-minute episodes.

This is the latest project on the streaming giant for Haddish. As previously reported, she recently lent her voice to the forthcoming Netflix animated series Tuca & Bertie.

