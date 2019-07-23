TYLER –Tyler police Tuesday arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Hwy. 64 West. Store management told police a former employee known as Michael Jacob Pierce came into the store to talk about employment. After discussing employment the manager told Pierce that she would give him a ride if he wanted to wait around. While the manager was in the safe, reports state Pierce pushed her to the ground and took the cash. Police say Pierce fled on foot. Officers say the located Pierce and the stolen cash shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Loop 323 in Tyler.