Prince Louis gives grumpy face in new photo with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Posted/updated on:
July 23, 2019 at
1:21 pm
@ArmyInLondon(LONDON) -- Prince Louis may be the youngest of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three children, but he steals the show in a newly-released family photo marking the sixth birthday of his older brother, Prince George.
Louis, 1, is seen with a not-so-happy look on his face as he is held by his dad, Prince William, standing next to his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at a charity polo match the royals attended earlier this month.
Also in the photo are two unidentified soldiers and Domhnall, the mascot for the Irish Guards, who caught the eye of 4-year-old Charlotte, who was carrying a sparkly unicorn purse.
