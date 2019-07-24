HENDERSON COUNTY — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of shooting a deputy early Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officials are searching for Jeremy Bryan Cook, 39. Authorities describe Cook as armed and dangerous. The deputy attempted to pull over the motorcyclist around 3:00 near Berryville. Gunfire was exchanged between Cook and the deputy. The deputy was hit in the gunfight. The suspect ran into a wooded area near County Road 4117. The roadway was closed while officials searched for the gunman. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said officials are also searching for a gold 1999 Chevy Silverado that was stolen near the scene. The unnamed deputy has since been released from the hospital. Cook has a prior arrest for assault causing bodily injury in Anderson County from 1999.