TYLER — A free dental, medical and vision outreach is scheduled for July 29 – Aug. 2. This is the fourth annual Operation East Texas event, a collaboration between TJC Dental Studies and Vocational Nursing, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, UT Health Science Center at Tyler, UT Tyler Nursing and Pharmacy, TJC Wellness and Exercise Science and the Tyler Lions Club. The function happens at the Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center on Tyler Junior College campus. Services available include limited dental services as well as medical and vision screenings. The number of screenings per day is limited. Organizers urge participants to bring a current list of medications and daily supplement bottles. For additional recorded information, call 903-533-5560. Information is available at this number only.