LONGVIEW — Stephanie Hesley, the director of nursing at Buckner Westminster Place, was appointed to TMF’s inaugural Texas Directors of Nursing Advisory Board. Originally known as the Texas Medical Foundation, TMF Health Quality Institute shortened its name in 2005. Hesley is one of only seven directors of nursing on the board and will work with the other members to improve the quality of senior adult nursing care across Texas, according to a news release. Officials say Hesley’s distinction represents the high level of care and quality provided at the Longview senior living community.