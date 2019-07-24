TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced that the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy has been granted the highest level of accreditation status by the Accreditation Council of Pharmacy Education. The Fisch College of Pharmacy began in 2013 with the appointment of Dr. Lane Brunner as the founding dean. Since then, the program has advanced through the three status levels of ACPE accreditation in the minimum amount of time afforded to accomplish the new status. UT Tyler graduated its first class of pharmacists this past May.