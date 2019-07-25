Courtesy of HBO(NEW YORK) — HBO Programming President Casey Bloys was on the hot seat at Wednesday’s Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, and fielded questions about two of the network’s biggest shows: Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies.

Needless to say, many of the questions centered on that fan petition for HBO to remake the final season of Game of Thrones with different writers, after what many fans considered a rushed and ultimately disappointing end to the series. While Bloys appreciated the fans’ devotion to the show, he says a remake was never in the cards.

“You know the petition, I think, shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something that we seriously considered,” he told the panel. “I can’t imagine another network would, but you know, who knows.”

Bloys also noted that shooting has wrapped on the highly anticipated GoT prequel, starring Naomi Watts. It’s still in the editing stages so he hasn’t really seen anything yet, but he says it “looks really good, the cast was amazing [and] we’re looking forward to it.”

Bloys also mused about the future of the drama Big Little Lies, which wrapped up season two Sunday. He says while a third season isn’t really in the cards, it’s not out of the question, either.

“To me, you know, on the face of it there’s no obvious place to go or no obvious story,” he declared, but then added, “That said…it’s an extraordinary group of actors and producers and writers…and directors. So if they all came to me and said, ‘we have the greatest take, you know, listen to this,’ I would certainly be open to it because you know, I love working with all of them.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.