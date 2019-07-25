Yobab/iStock(NEW YORK) — Michael Phelps’ 18-year-reign as the world-record holder in the 200m butterfly came to an end Wednesday.

Kristof Milak, a 19-year-old Hungarian swimmer, set a new record of 1:50.73 in the event at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, shattering Phelps’ time of 1:51.51, according to international federation FINA.

STOP THE PRESSES! A fantastic new World Record from 19-year old Kristóf Milák of Hungary in the Men’s 200m Fly beating Michael Phelps old mark of 1:51.51, set a decade ago in Rome, with a new time of 1:50.73…Outstanding! 💪👑#Swimming #FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/Qr2DiOGDG3 — FINA (@fina1908) July 24, 2019

Phelps, 34, clocked in with that time in 2009 at the worlds in Rome, but held the title since 2001.

“As frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn’t be happier to see how he did it,” Phelps told the New York Times. “That kid’s last 100 was incredible. He put together a great 200 fly from start to finish.”

Milak posted a video from the event to his official Facebook page, along with a “feeling happy” tag. He took home the gold medal from the event, in addition to setting the record.

Daiya Seto, of Japan, came in second place at 1.53.86.

