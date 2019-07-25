TYLER — Blue Duck Scooters is not coming to Tyler, at least for now. The company had brought the idea of scooters to the Tyler City Council, but council members took a pass. According to our news partner KETK, the council has had input questioning safety in the past. Assistant police chief Billy Yates recommended the city not approve the scooters. Blue Duck had envisioned a 30-day trial run in the city before the no vote. The city is hoping to encourage local colleges to bring scooters on campus, then perhaps a successful trial would lead to scooters in the future.