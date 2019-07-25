MARSHALL — Marshall police say they’ll no longer place temporary stop signs at intersections when the traffic light is not displaying a signal. That’s after conversations with TxDOT and a review of laws regarding such situations. In the past, temporary stop signs were placed at intersections to control traffic, but they would remain at the intersection for a short period of time after the traffic-control device would begin functioning properly. Police say this caused unnecessary confusion among drivers and became a traffic hazard. When a traffic light is not displaying a signal, state law dictates that the driver shall stop as if the intersection had a stop sign. This is regulated under Section 544.007(i) of the Texas Transportation Code, and police encourage you to review that provision.