AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott has made 14 appointments to the Texas Health Services Authority Board of Directors, including 2 Tylerites as part of the panel. Paula Anthony-McMann, Ph.D. and Jerome Lisk, M.D., were reappointed to the Board. Anthony-McMann, is the Chief Strategy Officer for UT Health East Texas. Lisk is the director of Movement Disorders at the Neurological Institute at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.