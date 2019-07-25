Sony Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Spider-Man has swung into a very exclusive neighborhood for the first time: the billion-dollar club.

Although Tom Holland’s Peter Parker appeared in Marvel Studios movies that have earned a billion dollars — and in the case of Endgame, two billion dollars — the current standalone movie Far from Home represents the first time a Sony Spider-Man movie has done so.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s just the second Sony Pictures release ever to make a billion dollars, following Skyfall in 2012 — and event that film was a co-production with 007’s home studio MGM. Skyfall currently stands as Sony’s biggest picture, with a haul of $1.1 billion — but Far From Home could conceivably beat that.

Far from Home‘s predecessor, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, revived the Spidey franchise, and was the series’ previous record holder, with $880 million in ticket sales.

