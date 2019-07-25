Man arrested in connection to shooting spree that killed 4, including father and brother

KABC-TV(LOS ANGELES) -- Police have arrested a man who is suspected in at least three different shootings in which four people were killed and two were injured in the last 24 hours in the San Fernando Valley, according to police.



Gerry Dean Zarazoga, 26, was allegedly involved in the shooting and killing of his father and brother, and injuring his mom, before going on to allegedly shoot and kill others in the Los Angeles area.



Police responded to a scene in Canoga Park where they found two men and a woman shot. They were later identified as Zaragoza’s father, 50, his brother, 22, and his mother.



Both Zaragoza’s father and brother died from their injuries. His mother was taken to a local hospital and is in unknown condition.



Forty-five minutes after police responded to the first shooting, they believe Zaragoza traveled to a North Hollywood gas station where he shot and killed a female acquaintance of his as well as another man, who is now in critical condition.



Shortly before 8 a.m., a man who matched Zaragoza’s description attempted to rob a man withdrawing money at an Bank of America ATM, ABC affiliate KABC-TV reports. Though police say Zaragoza drew his gun, no injuries were reported. Police said he fled the scene.



Four hours later, Zaragoza shot and killed another person on the Orange Line busway. Police say they do not believe Zaragoza knew the victim who was murdered on the bus.



Zaragoza was arrested by plainclothes officers at 2 p.m, police said. They did not comment on a motive for the killing spree and said the investigation is ongoing.

