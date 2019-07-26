CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the Easter 2014 murder of his wife. According to our news partner KETK, Cedric Thompson was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Kayla Wood Thompson. Thompson stabbed his wife eight times and then ran her over with a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV when she tried to run to a neighbor’s house to get help. He was arrested at a hospital in Kilgore after an apparent suicide attempt. The victim’s children witnessed the murder and testified at trial.