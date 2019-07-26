TYLER — Tyler Junior College has been recognized by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education with a 2019 educational fundraising award. TJC was honored in the category of overall improvement. TJC is one of four higher education institutions in Texas – and the only two-year institution – to be recognized. Nationwide, it was also among only 5 institutions to be recognized in its category. The judging panel does not know the name of the institution tied to survey data. TJC will be recognized at CASE’s 2019 Center for Community College Advancement conference held in San Diego this October.