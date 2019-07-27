DICKINSON (AP) — Crews are working to unclog tributaries and bayous snaking through Dickinson to reduce the risk of flooding nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey caused significant damage to the Houston suburb. The August 2017 storm dumped about 50 inches of rain on Dickinson, a city of nearly 20,000. Mayor Julie Masters said the cleanup isn’t merely a beautification project, but also an opportunity to ease residents’ fears about potential future flooding, the Galveston County Daily News reported. “This should have been done years ago,” Masters said. “Residents are absolutely happy to finally see something happening. Planning for this has taken months and months and months.” Chris Heard, the city’s administrator, said this month’s work from crews at Alabama-based CrowderGulf Disaster Recovery & Debris Removal is the latest effort in a $3 million plan to revamp the Dickinson waterways.