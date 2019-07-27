KILGORE — Kilgore police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a woman wanted on multiple charges. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Renee Goodloe, 34, is wanted for felony injury to a child and probation violations for DWI 2nd offense and DWI with previous conviction. Goodloe is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’04”, 150 pounds. She has multiple visible tattoos on both of her arms and hands. Police say they have contacted friends and family members but Goodloe has refused to cooperate with law enforcement. Authorities suspect she may be hiding in the Kilgore area or with family in Trinity.