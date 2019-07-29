LONGVIEW — One man is in custody after an overnight shooting left a woman dead. According to our news partner KETK, officers were conducting a welfare check at a home on Temple Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday and found the body of Kimberly Wallace, 39. Police then obtained a murder warrant for 41-year-old Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr. of Longview. When confronted, Thomas began shooting at the officers who returned fire. The Longview Police Department says no officers were injured in the shooting. Thomas was wounded and taken to the hospital before being released back into police custody. He is currently being held on the warrant for first-degree murder. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay.