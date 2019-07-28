krblokhin/iStockThe Pink Ladies in “Grease” were known for their iconic matching jackets, but now authorities are on the search for a different kind of namesake.

The FBI is looking for a woman they’ve dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because she allegedly carried a “distinctive pink handbag” to two of the three recent bank robberies in which she is a suspect.

The law enforcement agency released a wanted poster detailing the three bank robberies in which she is a suspect, along with three surveillance pictures corresponding to the different incidents.

Her distinctive pink handbag is not pictured in those photos, but she can be allegedly seen wearing a blue baseball cap in two of the pictures, as well as large, dark sunglasses.

The bank robberies took place over the span of five days in three different states. The first was at Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 20.

FBI

The second robbery happened about 200 miles away on Tuesday, July 23, at M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The third robbery happened about 300 miles south of the second, at the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 24.

The FBI did not detail how much the suspect took from each of the locations, but her method was allegedly consistent, showing the teller a note demanding money.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to her arrest.

