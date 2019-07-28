Rawf8/iStock(WASHINGTON)– Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days as director of national intelligence, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also told ABC News that President Donald Trump is leaning towards naming Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as Coats’ replacement. Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.



