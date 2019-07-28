ste_moi/iStock(LONDON)– Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, frequently hailed as a fashion icon, is the guest editor of the September issue of British Vogue, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” the duchess wrote in a statement.

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light.

“I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

The collaboration is a coup for editor Edward Enninful, who recently took over as Editor-in-Chief from longtime Vogue boss Alexandra Shulman.

Having made his mark championing diversity in fashion and spotlighting underrepresented voices in art and culture, Enninful said he was delighted to welcome the duchess for “the most important edition of 2019,” with the theme “Forces for Change.”

“To have the country’s most influential beacon of change guest edit British Vogue at this time has been an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise,” Enninful wrote in a statement.

In the issue, Meghan curated special articles on topics including female empowerment, mental health, race and privilege, demonstrating a willingness to “wade into more complex and nuanced areas,” according to Vogue’s press release.

Enninful also divulged the decision-making process on the issue’s front cover, which Meghan decided not to appear on herself.

“In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires,” said Enninful.

The cover features a grid of 15 influential women, with one square of the grid embossed in a shiny, mirror-like effect to reflect the reader.

“The Duchess believes British Vogue’s readers are part of this moment too — as a result the 16th spot on the magazine’s cover is a mirror to include the reader and encourage them to use their own platforms to effect change,” Vogue wrote in a statement.

Among the featured women are New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, model and former refugee Adut Akech, body positivity activist Jameela Jamil, and Greta Thunberg – the teenage climate change activist who took the world by storm protesting for the environment earlier this year.

The September issue is usually the weightiest and most significant edition of Vogue every year, showcasing the Fall/Winter fashion collections, and frequently involving special guest appearances or cover stars.

The lead up to the important issue in American Vogue was captured in R. J. Cutler’s 2009 documentary, “The September Issue.”

The September issue of British Vogue will hit newsstands in the U.K. and will be available for digital download on Friday, Aug. 2.

