Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2019 at 9:39 pm

@bradpittshoe/Twitter(GILROY, Calif.) -- There is an active shooting incident at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, according to police.



There is no immediate word on how many have been shot or the conditions of the victims.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

