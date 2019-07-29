@bradpittshoe/Twitter

(GILROY, Calif.) — At least four people, including a suspect, have been killed, and 15 more were injured in a shooting at a garlic festival Sunday in California.

The incident was reported at 5:41 p.m. local time, with multiple ambulance units also responding, police said. Officers engaged with the shooting suspect within a minute of arriving on scene, shooting and killing him.

A law enforcement official told ABC News that authorities believe they’ve identified the dead shooter and are searching for that individuals potential motive in the attack. Officials also are investigating whether there were multiple suspects.

A Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokesperson said conditions of those admitted to medical facilities ranged from fair to serious.

Gilroy, California, City Councilmember Dion Bracco had earlier confirmed the casualties to ABC San Francisco station KGO.

Gabriel Palacios, who lives in Mexico and was visiting, told KGO his 12-year-old cousin was among those shot.

Palacios was with a large group of family, about 30, when he and his cousins ran after hearing the shots, at one point turning around and seeing his young relative with a bullet wound in her leg.

“She was hurting a lot,” added Palacios, who said a family member drove her to the ambulance.

Steve Janisch, a pyro chef at the festival, said he was cleaning up and getting ready to leave when the shooting began.

“I heard the shots, and got as many [of] as my guys, and got behind shelter in the alley,” Janisch told ABC News. “I saw many people running in fear. Once we rounded everybody up out in the parking lot, we headed out per the direction of the authorities. I drove a mother and her two daughters safely to their car.”

ABC News’ Marilyn Heck, Josh Margolin, Ahmad Hemingway, Tracey Watkowski and Raymond Cinemato contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.