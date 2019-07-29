TYLER — Former CEO of East Texas Medical Center, Elmer Ellis, died Sunday at age 78. According to our news partner KETK, through Ellis’ efforts, ETMC Tyler emerged with national recognition that advanced healthcare in East Texas. He was known for his quick wit and business acumen, according to his obituary. Following a private burial service, there will be an ‘honor code’ procession throughout UT Health Tyler, formerly ETMC Tyler. In lieu of flowers, gifts are asked to be given to Boy Scouts of America, the Salvation Army and the Hospice of East Texas Foundation.

UT Health East Texas released the following statement:

“Elmer Ellis leaves an indelible mark on healthcare in East Texas. His vision and foresight were unmatched, creating a hospital system that served the entire region because of his commitment to bringing the highest level of care to East Texas communities. He was also passionate about emergency and trauma care, leading to the Tyler hospital’s Level 1 trauma designation and a highly decorated land EMS service and Air 1.”