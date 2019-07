DALLAS — One of the state’s major blood banks has declared a crisis. Carter BloodCare is going through an almost unprecedented summer blood shortage. Carter’s Linda Goelzer says supplies are at a point where if a life-saving blood transfusion is needed, there is no guarantee the proper blood would be available. And if you’re available to donate, your blood type doesn’t matter. Carter Bloodcare has 25 donor centers in Dallas-Fort Worth, Longview, Paris, Tyler, and Waco.