TYLER — The City of Tyler’s “Beauty and the Box” program has a new addition. A new traffic signal box has been wrapped on the corner of Old Bullard Road and Rieck Road. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District in 2016 has grown to 41 vinyl-wrapped boxes all across the City of Tyler. More info is available online. http://www.keeptylerbeautiful.com/.