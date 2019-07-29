TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities Monday began a water meter audit and rehabilitation program in conjunction with Aqua-Metric. The work continues throughout the summer months. The technicians will have the City of Tyler or the Aqua-Metric logo clearly displayed on their vehicles and will not need access inside the home or business. Technicians will notify residents when they arrive and the entire process should be completed in 15 to 20 minutes. The initial focus of the program will be in the southeast quadrant of the City.