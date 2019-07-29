CANTON — A 19 year-old man died on Sunday after visiting Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton. According to our news partner KETK, the incident happened around 5pm. President of Splash Kingdom Johnny Blevins says team members responded to an “urgent medical situation.” A Canton police release says they arrived to find a man had been pulled from a 10-foot deep pool and park personnel were administering CPR and using an Automatic External Defibrillator. The man was air lifted to a Tyler hospital, but was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released and an autopsy has been ordered.