Two Dead in North Texas Plane Crash

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2019 at 1:06 pm
GAINESVILLE (AP) – A flight instructor and her student are dead after the fiery crash of their twin-engine plane at a North Texas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-34 went down soon after 4 p.m. Sunday while preparing to land at the municipal airport in Gainesville, about 75 miles northwest of Dallas near the Oklahoma border. It crashed about 440 yards from a runway. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Chinese student pilot 22-year-old Yu Qiu was pronounced dead at the scene. Twenty-five-year-old instructor Francesca Norris of North Richland Hills later died at a hospital. It’s unclear who was in control when the plane went down. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The FAA has not yet released the plane’s tail number.

