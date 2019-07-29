WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump wants a congressman who represents parts of North and East Texas to become the next director of national intelligence. Republican John Ratcliffe has represented the Fourth Congressional District since 2015. Before that he served as mayor of Heath and was the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. President Trump says Ratcliffe will lead and inspire greatness for the country he loves. Ratcliffe says the president’s call to serve was not one he could ignore. He says he looks forward to the role with energy and focus, but it’s also been the privilege of his lifetime to be the voice for the people in his district. Ratcliffe’s district includes Rains and Upshur Counties, among others.