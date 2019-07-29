ABC/Image Group LA – ABC/Todd Wawrychuk(LOS ANGELES) — Selena Gomez received a special birthday surprise from two of her best friends.

The singer, who turned 27 on July 22, shared an Instagram video Monday of the moment she found out what they had done for her. She prefaced it by writing, “Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift.”

In the clip, we see Selena and her pals sitting on a couch as she watches a video showing one of the ABC reality show’s “sharks,” billionaire Mark Cuban, wishing her a happy birthday. The end of the video reveals Selena will be going to a taping of the show in September.

“No?! We are?!” Selena exclaims in excitement. “Oh my God, I am so excited!”

Last week, Selena, who spent her birthday in Italy, thanked fans for her birthday wishes.

“Well I’m 27 now,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

