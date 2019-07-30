TYLER — A seal coat project gets underway in Tyler. On the list, starting at 7:00 Tuesday morning, East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – between North Broadway Avenue and North Church Avenue. Crews will also be working on Palace Avenue – between West Vance Street and West Houston Street. Expect lane closures, road closures and traffic delays. Travelers are encouraged to find an alternative route and to pay attention to all traffic and construction signs.

On Wednesday, crews will seal coat Palace Avenue – between West Vance Street and West Houston Street along with East Line Street / East Commerce Street – between North Beckham Avenue and North Fleishel Avenue. Wednesday’s list also includes South Baxter Avenue – between East Front Street and East Devine Street.