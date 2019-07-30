Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel movie fans don’t need the reminder — chances are, they’ve already watched it at least once — but Avengers: Endgame has been available for digital download since midnight.

The highest grossing film of all time has follows the devastating events of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, when Josh Brolin’s Thanos wiped out half of all living creatures with the snap of his Infinity Gauntlet-wearing fingers.

The remaining heroes, among them Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man hatch a daring plot to go back in time to swipe back the Infinity Stones to undo Thanos’ genocidal act.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie also stars Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Danai Gurira and Brie Larson, as well as a universe of Marvel Studios’ other heroes, including Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

A features-packed special edition of the movie adds outtakes, deleted scenes, and “making of” features. One of these focuses on a much-talked about scene during the film’s jaw-dropping final battle with the Mad Titan and his minions: when Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie charges into battle flanked by Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, Larson’s Captain Marvel, Lilly’s Wasp, Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Elisabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri.

“That day was IN-SANE!” Gillan gushes in the feature. “We were all in it together and it felt electric…”

Paltrow adds, “I normally don’t watch a playback on the monitor. But I wanted to see that reveal of all The Women of Marvel. And I thought it was really powerful and really exhilarating…”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.